Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,403,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,514. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

