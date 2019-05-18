Redwood Investments LLC Sells 4,195 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,699,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,784 shares of company stock worth $41,891,618. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

