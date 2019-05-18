Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,343,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,147.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,833 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 186,971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $18,940,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 57,472.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 171,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 171,268 shares during the period.

Shares of EEFT opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $154.89.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

