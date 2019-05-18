RDI Reit (RDI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

LON RDI opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Tuesday. RDI Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.50 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The firm has a market cap of $463.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. RDI Reit’s payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In other RDI Reit news, insider Michael J. Watters bought 16,000 shares of RDI Reit stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

