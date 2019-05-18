Raymond James Weighs in on SmartCentres REIT’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SmartCentres REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$200.55 million for the quarter.

