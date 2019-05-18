Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Spotify (SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,913 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Spotify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Spotify by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

SPOT stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

