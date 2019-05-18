Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.38 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

