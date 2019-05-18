Raymond James & Associates Purchases 48,418 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $37,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after buying an additional 898,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 294.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after buying an additional 509,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after buying an additional 507,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 662,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,640,000 after buying an additional 492,686 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $348,571.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,931,634.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 525,274 shares of company stock valued at $55,106,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,089.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.55. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

