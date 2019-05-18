Rate3 Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $302,186.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.63 or 0.08674863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000311 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011789 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, ABCC, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex, HADAX, FCoin, Ethfinex, Coinrail and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

