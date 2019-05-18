Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,100 shares of company stock worth $592,744. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/range-resources-corp-rrc-shares-sold-by-public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado.html.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.