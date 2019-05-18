Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 474000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $809,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

