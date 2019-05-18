Qorvo (QRVO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $76.07, but opened at $72.86. Qorvo shares last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 3140925 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,540.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $137,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,024 shares of company stock worth $17,108,361 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,781,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $54,992,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $43,431,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,916,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

