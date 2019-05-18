QAD Inc. (QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). QAD reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. QAD had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. QAD’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of QADA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,656. QAD has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $968.99 million, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,528,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,085,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,557,095 shares in the company, valued at $211,904,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,240. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QAD by 1,032.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QAD by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QAD by 21,650.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.