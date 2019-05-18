Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBCI. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $143.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,741,000 after acquiring an additional 207,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,701,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

