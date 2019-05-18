Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Decreased by KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PagSeguro Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGS. Guggenheim raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

PAGS opened at $29.87 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.