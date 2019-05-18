Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

MAIN opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.96. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.33 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 73.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,621,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,862,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

