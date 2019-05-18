Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.81 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $101,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

