Proofpoint (PFPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint's first-quarter results benefited from a firm international footing and solid uptick in emerging suite of products. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense and Threat Response is a tailwind. Its new offerings have expanded the total addressable market by more than $6 billion and are proving to be a key growth catalyst. Renewal rate is consistently high. Management is confident about retaining revenue growth of 20% or more while maintaining free cash flow margins in the mid-20s in 2019. Moreover, the company raised its view for 2019 revenues, which is encouraging. Sturdy adoption of cloud is boosting demand for its solutions. However, Proofpoint expects headwinds this year due to zero contribution from the Cloudmark’s OEM business. Moreover, continuous investment in sales and marketing is expected to weigh on the company’s bottom line in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFPT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.05.

Proofpoint stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.97. 312,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.32 and a beta of 1.79. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $2,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,477.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $347,356.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,227 shares of company stock worth $20,452,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

