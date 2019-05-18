Pro-Dex (PDEX) PT Set at $20.00 by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of PDEX opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $158,533.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $520,674.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,639 shares of company stock valued at $879,209. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 82.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

