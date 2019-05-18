Primo Water (PRMW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,920 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

