Precipio (PRPO) Trading Down 6.2%

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 611,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 870,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

