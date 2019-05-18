Power Ledger Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $47.00 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Kyber Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00377927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00829387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00149602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,252,067 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, TDAX, Binance, BX Thailand, Bitbns, ABCC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

