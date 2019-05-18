Plains GP (PAGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. 1,668,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

