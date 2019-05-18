Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Anadarko Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

