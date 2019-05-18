Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

CRNX stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $632.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.04 and a quick ratio of 21.03. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $9,278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 154,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $3,754,845.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

