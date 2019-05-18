Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

