Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV) Receives €151.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.33 ($175.97).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFV shares. Warburg Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, May 10th.

ETR:PFV traded down €2.00 ($2.33) on Wednesday, reaching €138.50 ($161.05). The stock had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 12-month high of €159.20 ($185.12).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

