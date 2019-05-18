PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $29.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

