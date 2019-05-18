Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 40.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 74,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Petmed Express has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of PETS opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.47. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $64.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 28.96%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

