Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat Buys 8,200 Shares

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 8,200 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 378,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 112,252 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

