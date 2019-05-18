Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.44. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

