Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,622 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $153,189.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.76. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.43 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

