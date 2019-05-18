Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Serco Group (SRP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97.

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61). Also, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,280.67).

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

