Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (SAFE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC began coverage on Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 647 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.65).

In other Safestore news, insider Ian Krieger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £59,600 ($77,877.96).

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

