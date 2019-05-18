Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (SAFE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC began coverage on Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.43).
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 647 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.65).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.