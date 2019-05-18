Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (BYG)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYG. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 978.38 ($12.78).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93).

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 375,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total value of £3,694,004.88 ($4,826,871.66).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.