PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded PDL BioPharma from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 680,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 916,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 3,050.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 466,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

