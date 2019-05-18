Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $254,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vonage by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 292,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vonage by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Vonage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 384,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $4,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,358,302.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,702,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,473,335.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,962,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

