Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,069,572.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

