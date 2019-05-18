Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 212.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,467,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $289,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

