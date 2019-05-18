Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Upgraded to Hold at Numis Securities

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 554.14 ($7.24).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 462.80 ($6.05). The company had a trading volume of 119,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.88. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 558.50 ($7.30).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Barbara Ridpath purchased 2,358 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £9,950.76 ($13,002.43). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £214,500 ($280,282.24).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.