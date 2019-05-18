Palomar (PLMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.16

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 3135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

