Pall (PLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pall (NYSE:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Shares of PLL opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. Pall has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification company. The Company is a supplier of filtration, separation and purification technologies, principally made by the Company using its engineering capability and fluid management, filter media, and other fluid clarification and separations equipment for the removal of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants from a variety of liquids and gases.

