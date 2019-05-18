Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTTW) CEO Sells $31,510.00 in Stock

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) CEO Jon Kranov sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $31,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/ottawa-savings-bancorp-inc-ottw-ceo-sells-31510-00-in-stock.html.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.