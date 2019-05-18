Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 258 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 620,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $788,351,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.02 on Friday, hitting $1,787.29. 346,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,069.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-sells-258-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.