Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,881,000 after purchasing an additional 869,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and sold 145,901 shares valued at $8,125,848. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 3,969,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,508. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

