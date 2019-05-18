Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CPRX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

CPRX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

