OncoCyte (OCX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OCX opened at $5.45 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

