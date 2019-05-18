On Track Innovations (OTIV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.50

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded On Track Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of OTIV opened at $0.49 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Track Innovations will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

