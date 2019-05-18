Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $46,290.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,748.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $150,087.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,055.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,464 shares of company stock worth $15,226,091. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

