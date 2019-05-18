OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $262,000 Position in Graco Inc. (GGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 265,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 67.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 633.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 7,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,802 shares in the company, valued at $750,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,248 shares of company stock worth $24,685,631. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

